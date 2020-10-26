BMO Capital Markets Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $75.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

TFI International stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,203. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

