BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Wedbush

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOKF. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BOK Financial by 7,277.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.