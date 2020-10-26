BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

BOKF opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 267,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

