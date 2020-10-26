BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.18% of BorgWarner worth $175,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,810. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

