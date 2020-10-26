BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.53.

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.75 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in BorgWarner by 57.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 55,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

