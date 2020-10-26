BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $501,331.62

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 60.2% lower against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $501,331.62 and $593.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

