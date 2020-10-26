Bottos Market Capitalization Tops $791,164.07 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 104.6% higher against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, OTCBTC and IDEX. Bottos has a market capitalization of $791,164.07 and approximately $45,810.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.83 or 0.04527596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00290491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, LBank, Bibox, IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

