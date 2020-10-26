Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s (NYSE:BNL) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Broadstone Net Lease’s (NYSE:BNL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 27th. Broadstone Net Lease had issued 33,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $569,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Broadstone Net Lease’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. ValuEngine lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

BNL stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

