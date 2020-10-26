Brokerages Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

