Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) PT at C$103.91

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$101.47 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$745,905.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$582,927.55. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,475.

TSE:RY traded down C$0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$95.35. 414,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,911. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5121316 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

