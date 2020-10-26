Brokerages Set Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$70.18

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.18.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.47 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.84. 559,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$49.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.5903612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

