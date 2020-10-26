Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $29.70 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

