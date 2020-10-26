C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.