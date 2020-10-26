Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 58,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 393,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

In related news, insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,916,666 shares in the company, valued at C$10,269,782.76.

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

