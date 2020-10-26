Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

NYSE:CALX opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix in the second quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Calix by 56.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

