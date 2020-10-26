Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “C$0.79” Price Target for African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.79 price target on African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AGG opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. African Gold Group has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.46.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.