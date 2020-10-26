Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$107.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$107.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$108.25 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total value of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, with a total value of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

Shares of CM stock traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 193,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$67.52 and a 52-week high of C$115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.1256171 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

