Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,077,000 after buying an additional 235,751 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,527,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,290,000 after buying an additional 314,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after buying an additional 1,230,273 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,988. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.