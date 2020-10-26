Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion and a PE ratio of 862.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.5923208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

