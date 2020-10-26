Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. Canuc Resources shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -12.67.

Get Canuc Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher James Berlet sold 1,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,400. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 135,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,410.

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.