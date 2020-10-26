CanYaCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,110.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $1,110.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

