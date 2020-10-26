Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $668.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

