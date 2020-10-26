CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stake Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,856. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

