Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €126.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.25 ($120.29).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) stock opened at €118.70 ($139.65) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a fifty-two week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a fifty-two week high of €123.90 ($145.76). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 88.91.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

