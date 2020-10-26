Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFX. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.25 ($120.29).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

AFX opened at €118.70 ($139.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.