Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to $22.00 at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 340,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Cascades has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

