Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 376,094 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

