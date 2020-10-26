Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 38.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 62.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

