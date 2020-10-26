CCUniverse Hits One Day Volume of $579.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $10,440.31 and approximately $579.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001675 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003625 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002197 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000776 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

