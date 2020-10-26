Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,929 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.29% of Celanese worth $291,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CE stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,666. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.32.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

