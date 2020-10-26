Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Hits $15.37 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $15.37 million and $299.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.35 or 0.04476199 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00289211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029901 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 15,325,997 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

