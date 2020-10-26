Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.23. 3,719,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,891,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.2190909 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

