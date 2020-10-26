Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

