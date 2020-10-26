Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

