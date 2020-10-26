Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,004. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

