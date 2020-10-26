Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.83

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 35542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 9,969.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,001,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

