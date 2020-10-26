Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,667.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,408,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

