Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHMG. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

CHMG stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.