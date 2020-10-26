Chimpion Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $644,181.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00005215 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

