China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

