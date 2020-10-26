Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,450.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,294.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,281.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,097.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.