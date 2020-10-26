Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,281.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,097.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.