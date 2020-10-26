Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,455.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,514.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,281.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,097.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

