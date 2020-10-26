Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $129.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

