CIBC Boosts Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to $5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRRF. TD Securities increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

