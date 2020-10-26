CIBC Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $5.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFPUF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

CFPUF stock remained flat at $$3.65 during midday trading on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

