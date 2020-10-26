Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,508. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $358.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

