Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,715 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.51% of Citigroup worth $460,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.96. 589,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,364,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.