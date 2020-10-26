Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,399,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $237,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.24. 104,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

