Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

